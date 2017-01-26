11:49 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames-Senators Sum

Flames-Senators Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:39 pm 01/26/2017 10:39pm
Share
Calgary 0 2 0 1—3
Ottawa 0 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Ferland 6, 9:39. 2, Calgary, Monahan 16 (Gaudreau, Hamilton), 17:08.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Wingels 6 (Claesson), 2:01. 4, Ottawa, Wideman 2 (Hoffman, Smith), 18:58.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 11 (Backlund), 4:29.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-10-8-2_26. Ottawa 6-8-10-3_27.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 9-12-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Condon 14-7-5 (26-23).

A_16,263 (19,153). T_2:37.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Daisy.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames-Senators Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News