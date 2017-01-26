Flames-Senators Sum

|Calgary
|0
|2
|0
|1—3
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Calgary, Ferland 6, 9:39. 2, Calgary, Monahan 16 (Gaudreau, Hamilton), 17:08.
Third Period_3, Ottawa, Wingels 6 (Claesson), 2:01. 4, Ottawa, Wideman 2 (Hoffman, Smith), 18:58.
Overtime_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 11 (Backlund), 4:29.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-10-8-2_26. Ottawa 6-8-10-3_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 9-12-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Condon 14-7-5 (26-23).
A_16,263 (19,153). T_2:37.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Daisy.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments