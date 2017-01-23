Flames-Maple Leafs Sums

|Calgary
|0
|0
|0—0
|Toronto
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 11 (Zaitsev), 18:59. Penalties_Brouwer, CGY, (slashing), 4:56; Marner, TOR, (tripping), 10:26.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Kadri 19 (Nylander), 7:00. 3, Toronto, Hyman 7 (Marincin), 16:55 (sh). Penalties_Frolik, CGY, (high sticking), 1:35; Bozak, TOR, (hooking), 3:25; Zaitsev, TOR, (delay of game), 11:17; Brodie, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:40; Hunwick, TOR, (interference), 11:40; Komarov, TOR, (roughing), 12:36; Giordano, CGY, (roughing), 12:36; Nylander, TOR, (hooking), 16:25.
Third Period_4, Toronto, Kadri 20 (Zaitsev, Marner), 2:21 (pp). Penalties_Chiasson, CGY, (roughing), 1:33; Frolik, CGY, (slashing), 4:44; Carrick, TOR, served by Marner, (cross checking), 18:40; Carrick, TOR, (roughing), 18:40; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:40; Tkachuk, CGY, (roughing), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-6_26. Toronto 13-11-4_28.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Toronto 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 8-12-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-10-8 (26-26).
A_19,043 (18,819). T_2:32.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.
