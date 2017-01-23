4:42 pm, January 25, 2017
Flames-Maple Leafs Sum

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:30 pm 01/23/2017 10:30pm
Calgary 0 0 0—0
Toronto 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 11 (Zaitsev), 18:59.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kadri 19 (Nylander), 7:00. 3, Toronto, Hyman 7 (Marincin), 16:55 (sh).

Third Period_4, Toronto, Kadri 20 (Zaitsev, Marner), 2:21 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-6_26. Toronto 13-11-4_28.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 8-12-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-10-8 (26-26).

A_19,043 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.

