Flames-Maple Leafs Sum

|Calgary
|0
|0
|0—0
|Toronto
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 11 (Zaitsev), 18:59.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Kadri 19 (Nylander), 7:00. 3, Toronto, Hyman 7 (Marincin), 16:55 (sh).
Third Period_4, Toronto, Kadri 20 (Zaitsev, Marner), 2:21 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-6_26. Toronto 13-11-4_28.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Toronto 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 8-12-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-10-8 (26-26).
A_19,043 (18,819). T_2:32.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.
