10:58 pm, January 9, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames-Jets Sums

Flames-Jets Sums

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:45 pm 01/09/2017 10:45pm
Share
Calgary 0 0 0—0
Winnipeg 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 6 (Stafford, Ehlers), 10:21. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (high sticking), 3:16; Enstrom, WPG, (holding), 14:33; Giordano, CGY, (high sticking), 17:26.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Wideman, CGY, (delay of game), 9:42.

Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 12, 3:16. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:26; Morrissey, WPG, (holding), 14:42; Trouba, WPG, (roughing), 18:05; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-6-13_28. Winnipeg 6-12-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Johnson 14-9-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-13-1 (28-28).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:23.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames-Jets Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News