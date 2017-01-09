Flames-Jets Sums

|Calgary
|0
|0
|0—0
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 6 (Stafford, Ehlers), 10:21. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (high sticking), 3:16; Enstrom, WPG, (holding), 14:33; Giordano, CGY, (high sticking), 17:26.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Wideman, CGY, (delay of game), 9:42.
Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 12, 3:16. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:26; Morrissey, WPG, (holding), 14:42; Trouba, WPG, (roughing), 18:05; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:05.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-6-13_28. Winnipeg 6-12-9_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Johnson 14-9-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-13-1 (28-28).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:23.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments