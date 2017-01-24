4:13 pm, January 25, 2017
Flames-Canadiens Sums

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:33 pm
Calgary 0 0 1—1
Montreal 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 7 (Andrighetto, Petry), 19:17. Penalties_Frolik, CGY, (high sticking), 7:40.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Plekanec 7, 4:53 (sh). 3, Montreal, Radulov 11 (Beaulieu, Weber), 9:02 (pp). Penalties_Danault, MTL, (interference), 0:42; Emelin, MTL, (holding), 4:39; Stajan, CGY, (hooking), 7:53; Petry, MTL, (high sticking), 10:42; De la rose, MTL, (tripping), 11:55; Engelland, CGY, (roughing), 17:29; Andrighetto, MTL, (roughing), 17:29.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Carr 2 (Price, Mitchell), 8:08. 5, Montreal, Radulov 12 (Shaw, Plekanec), 16:07 (pp). 6, Calgary, Bennett 10 (Hamilton, Tkachuk), 19:58 (pp). Penalties_Kulak, CGY, (tripping), 14:25; Radulov, MTL, (hooking), 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-11-9_31. Montreal 7-6-7_20.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Montreal 2 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Johnson 16-12-1 (20 shots-15 saves). Montreal, Price 22-9-5 (31-30).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.

NHL News