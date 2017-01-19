Ducks send O’Brien to Preds for Gortz in minor-league swap

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired right wing Max Gortz from Nashville in a trade for left wing Andrew O’Brien.

The clubs announced the minor-league swap Thursday night.

Gortz has only four points in 30 games for the Predators’ AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, but the 23-year-old Swede put up 47 points for the Admirals last season.

O’Brien is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Ducks. He has two assists in 10 games for their AHL affiliate in San Diego this season, his fourth in the AHL.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments