Ducks-Jets Sums

|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1—3
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 6 (Scheifele, Trouba), 2:14. 2, Anaheim, Shaw 2 (Cramarossa, Fowler), 4:07 (sh). 3, Anaheim, Rakell 20 (Lindholm, Getzlaf), 5:32. Penalties_Boll, ANA, Major (fighting), 2:26; Thorburn, WPG, Major (fighting), 2:26; Bieksa, ANA, (hooking), 3:02.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Manson, ANA, (roughing), 7:45; Bieksa, ANA, (interference), 13:17; Tanev, WPG, (interference), 16:57; Kesler, ANA, (roughing), 20:00; Perry, ANA, (roughing), 20:00; Scheifele, WPG, (roughing), 20:00.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 7 (Theodore, Perry), 8:48 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 17 (Little, Enstrom), 12:53. Penalties_Armia, WPG, (holding), 7:55; Lowry, WPG, (holding), 12:06; Vermette, ANA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:06; Lindholm, ANA, (high sticking), 14:02.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-5-9_27. Winnipeg 6-10-17_33.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 8-4-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Pavelec 2-1-0 (27-24).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:40.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.
