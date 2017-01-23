11:12 pm, January 23, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Ducks-Jets Sum

Ducks-Jets Sum

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:04 pm 01/23/2017 11:04pm
Share
Anaheim 2 0 1—3
Winnipeg 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 6 (Scheifele, Trouba), 2:14. 2, Anaheim, Shaw 2 (Cramarossa, Fowler), 4:07 (sh). 3, Anaheim, Rakell 20 (Lindholm, Getzlaf), 5:32.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 7 (Theodore, Perry), 8:48 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 17 (Little, Enstrom), 12:53.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-5-9_27. Winnipeg 6-10-17_33.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 8-4-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Pavelec 2-1-0 (27-24).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:40.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Ducks-Jets Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News