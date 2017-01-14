Ducks-Coyotes Sums

|Anaheim
|1
|0
|2—3
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Anaheim, Lindholm 2 (Getzlaf, Perry), 5:49. Penalties_Theodore, ANA, (roughing), 12:12; Schenn, ARI, (interference), 19:35.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Kesler, ANA, (hooking), 10:40.
Third Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 10 (Kase), 0:35. 3, Anaheim, Kesler 18, 19:39. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (holding), 1:32; Rieder, ARI, (interference), 9:31.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-7-8_23. Arizona 7-8-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 7-3-1 (26 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Domingue 5-11-1 (22-20).
A_12,015 (17,125). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Watson.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments