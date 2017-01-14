11:10 pm, January 14, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Due to snow, sleet and freezing rain, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for Maryland counties that border Pennsylvania.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Ducks-Coyotes Sum

Ducks-Coyotes Sum

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:01 pm 01/14/2017 11:01pm
Share
Anaheim 1 0 2—3
Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Anaheim, Lindholm 2 (Getzlaf, Perry), 5:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 10 (Kase), 0:35. 3, Anaheim, Kesler 18, 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-7-8_23. Arizona 7-8-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 7-3-1 (26 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Domingue 5-11-1 (22-20).

A_12,015 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Watson.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Ducks-Coyotes Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News