January 6, 2017
Devils defenseman Andy Greene misses first game since 2012

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:45 pm 01/06/2017 07:45pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene is missing his first regular-season game since 2012.

The 34-year-old defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in the Devils’ game at Carolina on Tuesday night, when he was struck on the left wrist by a Jordan Staal shot. He had played in 350 consecutive games dating to March 6, 2012.

Greene was not in the lineup for Friday’s game against Toronto. Coach John Hynes says Greene is uncertain for Saturday’s game against Edmonton.

The streak was the third longest in franchise history. Travis Zajac played in 401 consecutive games between Oct. 26, 2006 and Apr. 10, 2011. Defenseman Ken Daneyko played in 388 straight from Nov. 4, 1989-March 28, 1994.

