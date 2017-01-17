Coyotes-Oilers Sum

|Arizona
|0
|1
|0—1
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 9 (Larsson, Eberle), 3:34.
Second Period_2, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Letestu, Kassian), 11:40. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 17 (Mcdavid), 13:37. 4, Arizona, Vrbata 10 (Perlini, Burmistrov), 17:56 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-12-4_21. Edmonton 8-16-3_27.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Smith 8-12-5 (27 shots-24 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 23-12-6 (21-20).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Mark Wheler.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments