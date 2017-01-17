12:42 am, January 17, 2017
Coyotes-Oilers Sum

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:00 am 01/17/2017 12:00am
Arizona 0 1 0—1
Edmonton 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 9 (Larsson, Eberle), 3:34.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Letestu, Kassian), 11:40. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 17 (Mcdavid), 13:37. 4, Arizona, Vrbata 10 (Perlini, Burmistrov), 17:56 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-12-4_21. Edmonton 8-16-3_27.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Smith 8-12-5 (27 shots-24 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 23-12-6 (21-20).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Mark Wheler.

Topics:
