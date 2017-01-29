1:49 am, January 30, 2017
Central-Pacific Sums

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 5:07 pm 01/29/2017 05:07pm

Central 1 2— 3
Pacific 5 5—10

First Period_1, Pacific, Fowler 1 (Gaudreau, Horvat), 12:57. 2, Pacific, Carter 1 (Doughty), 13:39. 3, Central, Toews 1, 17:07. 4, Pacific, McDavid 1 (Kesler), 17:13. 5, Pacific, Burns 1 (McDavid), 18:00. 6, Pacific, Doughty 1 (Carter, Pavelski), 19:49. Penalties_None.

Second Period_7, Central, Subban 1 (Seguin), 12:14. 8, Pacific, Gaudreau 1 (Horvat, Fowler), 12:33. 9, Pacific, Pavelski 1 (Carter, Doughty), 14:15. 10, Central, Tarasenko 1 (Seguin), 14:39. 11, Pacific, Kesler 1 (Burns, McDavid), 15:43. 12, Pacific, Horvat 1 (Fowler), 16:29. 13, Pacific, Gaudreau 2 (Fowler, Jones), 16:42. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Central 3-9_12. Pacific 11-11_22.

Power-play opportunities_Central 0 of 0; Pacific 0 of 0.

Goalies_Central, Dubnyk (11 shots-6 saves), Crawford (11-6). Pacific, Smith (3-2), Jones (9-7).

A_18,242 (18,118). T_0:39.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.

