1:41 am, January 1, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead. The assailant dressed as Santa Claus and opened fire during New Year’s celebrations.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canucks-Oilers Sum

Canucks-Oilers Sum

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:10 am 01/01/2017 01:10am
Share
Vancouver 0 1 1 0—3
Edmonton 0 1 1 0—2
Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Burrows 7 (Baertschi, Horvat), 5:43. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula 2 (Benning, Nugent-hopkins), 12:31.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Baertschi 8 (Horvat, Edler), 4:57. 4, Edmonton, Mcdavid 14 (Draisaitl, Lucic), 18:27 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Granlund NG, Horvat G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Draisaitl NG, Nugent-hopkins NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-7-5_32. Edmonton 14-12-12-6_44.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-2 (44 shots-42 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 18-10-6 (32-30).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:43.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canucks-Oilers Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News