3:15 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canes settle goalie situation,…

Canes settle goalie situation, recall Altshuller from minors

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:01 pm 01/03/2017 03:01pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes won’t need an equipment manager to serve as their emergency goalie Tuesday night.

General manager Ron Francis says the team has recalled goalie Daniel Altshuller from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and will join them for their game against New Jersey. Francis also says regular backup Eddie Lack has been diagnosed with a concussion.

When Lack was unable to skate Saturday night at Tampa Bay, the Hurricanes were pressed into a href=’https://www.apnews.com/cb7879b5672b408298e47e7f7272aafb/Carolina’s-equipment-man-savors-chance-to-skate-in-a-game’making equipment manager Jorge Alves their emergency backup/a. The 37-year-old former Marine and minor-leaguer made headlines when he played the final 7.6 seconds of that loss to the Lightning.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canes settle goalie situation,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News