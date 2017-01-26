11:49 am, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

NHL News

Canadiens-Islanders Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:54 pm 01/26/2017 09:54pm
Montreal 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 9 (Leddy, De haan), 13:07.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 12 (Shaw, Beaulieu), 14:09 (pp).

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 10 (Leddy, Tavares), 7:20. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 8 (Lee, Tavares), 15:13 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 4-9-9_22. N.Y. Islanders 14-16-12_42.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 22-10-5 (42 shots-39 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 14-7-3 (22-21).

A_12,019 (15,813). T_2:30.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
NHL News