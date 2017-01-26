Canadiens-Islanders Sum

|Montreal
|0
|1
|0—1
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|2—3
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 9 (Leddy, De haan), 13:07.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 12 (Shaw, Beaulieu), 14:09 (pp).
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 10 (Leddy, Tavares), 7:20. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 8 (Lee, Tavares), 15:13 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Montreal 4-9-9_22. N.Y. Islanders 14-16-12_42.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 22-10-5 (42 shots-39 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 14-7-3 (22-21).
A_12,019 (15,813). T_2:30.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments