Bruins-Predators Sums

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:55 pm 01/12/2017 10:55pm
Boston 0 1 0—1
Nashville 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (slashing), 10:31; Blidh, BOS, Major (interference), 15:31.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Watson 4, 1:02. 2, Boston, Krug 3, 8:08 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 10 (Ellis, Ekholm), 17:36. Penalties_Mcquaid, BOS, Major (fighting), 4:59; Grant, NSH, Major (fighting), 4:59; Johansen, NSH, (hooking), 6:20.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (interference), 2:24.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-13-13_36. Nashville 6-9-4_19.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Mcintyre 0-3-1 (16 shots-14 saves), Rask 21-9-3 (3-3). Nashville, Saros 4-3-1 (36-35).

A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:32.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Scott Cherrey.

