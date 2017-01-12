Bruins-Predators Sum

|Boston
|0
|1
|0—1
|Nashville
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Watson 4, 1:02. 2, Boston, Krug 3, 8:08 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 10 (Ellis, Ekholm), 17:36.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 10-13-13_36. Nashville 6-9-4_19.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 1.
Goalies_Boston, Mcintyre 0-3-1 (16 shots-14 saves), Rask 21-9-3 (3-3). Nashville, Saros 4-3-1 (36-35).
A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:32.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Scott Cherrey.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments