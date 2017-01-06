6:20 pm, January 6, 2017
Bruins plane diverted because of Florida airport shooting

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:04 pm 01/06/2017 06:04pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ plane was diverted to Miami International Airport on Friday because of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

An arriving airline passenger with a gun in his luggage opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing five people and wounding eight before surrendering to authorities.

The Bruins’ planed landed in Miami shortly after 5 p.m. They are scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

In a statement the team said “the thoughts and prayers of the Bruins organization are with the victims of today’s shooting and the entire Fort Lauderdale community.”

