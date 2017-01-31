Bruins-Lightning Sums

|Boston
|0
|2
|2—4
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_None. Penalties_Killorn, TB, Major (fighting), 10:14; Hayes, BOS, Major (fighting), 10:14; Carlo, BOS, (high sticking), 10:19.
Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 14 (Hedman, Johnson), 8:41. 2, Boston, Bergeron 12 (Mcquaid, Marchand), 18:08. 3, Boston, Krejci 12 (K.Miller, Marchand), 19:59. Penalties_Stralman, TB, (tripping), 17:40; Beleskey, BOS, (boarding), 17:53.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 15 (Hedman, Johnson), 4:46. 5, Boston, Chara 4 (Beleskey, C.Miller), 7:51. 6, Boston, Vatrano 6 (Krejci, C.Miller), 12:23 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Dotchin, Hedman), 17:56. Penalties_Beleskey, BOS, (tripping), 5:28; Namestnikov, TB, (hooking), 5:48; Paquette, TB, (high sticking), 12:09; Mcquaid, BOS, (closing hand on the puck), 13:23; Boyle, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:33.
Shots on Goal_Boston 4-16-15_35. Tampa Bay 8-4-9_21.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 25-12-4 (21 shots-18 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 11-12-3 (35-31).
A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:40.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
