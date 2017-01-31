9:33 am, February 1, 2017
Bruins-Lightning Sum

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:39 pm 01/31/2017 10:39pm
Boston 0 2 2—4
Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 14 (Hedman, Johnson), 8:41. 2, Boston, Bergeron 12 (Mcquaid, Marchand), 18:08. 3, Boston, Krejci 12 (K.Miller, Marchand), 19:59.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 15 (Hedman, Johnson), 4:46. 5, Boston, Chara 4 (Beleskey, C.Miller), 7:51. 6, Boston, Vatrano 6 (Krejci, C.Miller), 12:23 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Dotchin, Hedman), 17:56.

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-16-15_35. Tampa Bay 8-4-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 25-12-4 (21 shots-18 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 11-12-3 (35-31).

A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:40.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

