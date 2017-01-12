9:37 pm, January 12, 2017
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game after puck hit mask

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:22 pm 01/12/2017 09:22pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask is being evaluated after taking a slap shot off his mask near his right jaw and neck.

The Bruins announced on Twitter early in the second period that Rask likely will not return to Thursday night’s game against the Predators.

Nashville had just killed a penalty when Nashville defenseman Roman Josi shot the puck, which appeared to hit the All-Star goalie at the edge of his mask at 12:49 of the first period.

The goalie immediately fell to the ice, shook off the glove on his stick hand and pulled off his mask. After a couple of minutes, he skated to the bench and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre making the fifth appearance of his career.

Rask was just named to his first All-Star Game on Tuesday with a 21-9-3 record this season.

