Bruins coach mum on job after 2nd straight home shutout

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins coach Claude Julien declined to answer on Friday night when asked about his job security after his team was shut out for the second straight home game.

Julien led the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup title and brought them back to the finals two years later.

This season, Boston is languishing in the middle of the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are tied with Montreal for second place with 52 points. But they have played six more games than the Canadiens and the fourth-place Maple Leafs, who are two points back.

Asked if he was concerned for his job, Julien said, “I’m not into shock journalism so I’ll stay away from that question if you don’t mind.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments