NHL News

Blues-Wild Sums

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:02 pm 01/26/2017 11:02pm
St. Louis 0 1 0—1
Minnesota 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Stewart, MIN, (slashing), 8:38; Hutton, STL, served by Jaskin, (delay of game), 16:39; Parise, MIN, (hooking), 17:59.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Haula 10 (Parise, Pominville), 0:23. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 21 (Lehtera, Schwartz), 4:47. 3, Minnesota, Graovac 4 (Dumba, Niederreiter), 12:19. 4, Minnesota, Koivu 15 (Niederreiter, Granlund), 19:48 (pp). Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (hooking), 18:19.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Niederreiter 15 (Staal, Coyle), 1:29. 6, Minnesota, Granlund 12 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 2:11. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-7-8_25. Minnesota 8-18-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-12-3 (3 shots-3 saves), Hutton 7-7-2 (30-25). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-8-3 (25-24).

A_19,064 (18,064). T_2:31.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.

