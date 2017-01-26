Blues-Wild Sums

|St. Louis
|0
|1
|0—1
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|2—5
First Period_None. Penalties_Stewart, MIN, (slashing), 8:38; Hutton, STL, served by Jaskin, (delay of game), 16:39; Parise, MIN, (hooking), 17:59.
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Haula 10 (Parise, Pominville), 0:23. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 21 (Lehtera, Schwartz), 4:47. 3, Minnesota, Graovac 4 (Dumba, Niederreiter), 12:19. 4, Minnesota, Koivu 15 (Niederreiter, Granlund), 19:48 (pp). Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (hooking), 18:19.
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Niederreiter 15 (Staal, Coyle), 1:29. 6, Minnesota, Granlund 12 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 2:11. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-7-8_25. Minnesota 8-18-7_33.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-12-3 (3 shots-3 saves), Hutton 7-7-2 (30-25). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-8-3 (25-24).
A_19,064 (18,064). T_2:31.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments