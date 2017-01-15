2:09 am, January 15, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Blues-Sharks Sums

Blues-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:28 am 01/15/2017 01:28am
Share
St. Louis 0 2 2—4
San Jose 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Stastny, Shattenkirk), 5:27 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Perron 11 (Fabbri, Parayko), 10:01. Penalties_Steen, STL, (slashing), 2:52; Pietrangelo, STL, (slashing), 3:03; Pavelski, SJ, (interference), 4:18; Thornton, SJ, served by Haley, Major (spearing), 11:09; Thornton, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:09; Shattenkirk, STL, (hooking), 11:24; St. Louis bench, served by Fabbri (too many men on the ice), 12:04.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Lehtera 5 (Pietrangelo, Tarasenko), 9:16. 4, St. Louis, Steen 5 (Shattenkirk, Schwartz), 14:37. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (roughing), 19:24; Reaves, STL, (roughing), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-13-3_26. San Jose 7-11-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 5-5-2 (23 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 21-14-2 (25-22).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_John Grandt, Vaughan Rody.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Blues-Sharks Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News