Blues-Penguins Sums

|St. Louis
|1
|1
|1—3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 3 (Pietrangelo, Perron), 14:16 (pp). Penalties_Upshall, STL, (roughing), 1:53; Ruhwedel, PIT, (high sticking), 12:40; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 15:17.
Second Period_2, St. Louis, Reaves 3 (Bortuzzo, Shattenkirk), 15:43. Penalties_Stastny, STL, (high sticking), 3:40.
Third Period_3, St. Louis, Upshall 5 (Perron), 14:33. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Fabbri (too many men on the ice), 0:35; Reaves, STL, (high sticking), 5:06; Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 8:56; Perron, STL, (interference), 19:50.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-8-7_28. Pittsburgh 13-10-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 6.
Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 7-6-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-5-1 (28-25).
A_18,563 (18,387). T_2:31.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments