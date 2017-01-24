4:17 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Blues-Penguins Sums

Blues-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:01 pm 01/24/2017 10:01pm
Share
St. Louis 1 1 1—3
Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 3 (Pietrangelo, Perron), 14:16 (pp). Penalties_Upshall, STL, (roughing), 1:53; Ruhwedel, PIT, (high sticking), 12:40; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 15:17.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Reaves 3 (Bortuzzo, Shattenkirk), 15:43. Penalties_Stastny, STL, (high sticking), 3:40.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Upshall 5 (Perron), 14:33. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Fabbri (too many men on the ice), 0:35; Reaves, STL, (high sticking), 5:06; Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 8:56; Perron, STL, (interference), 19:50.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-8-7_28. Pittsburgh 13-10-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 6.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 7-6-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-5-1 (28-25).

A_18,563 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Blues-Penguins Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News