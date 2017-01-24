Blues’ Hutton stops 34 shots in 3-0 win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored to help the Blues end a three-game skid.. Hutton won for the third time in his last four starts and fifth in the last seven to improve to 7-6-2 this season.

Matt Murray finished with 24 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game winning streak. Murray, 17-5-1 was 9-0-1 in his first 10 starts at home this season.

St. Louis had allowed at least five goals in each of its previous three games.

Pittsburgh, averaging a league-best 3.63 goals per game, had scored at least four goals in each of their four straight wins and at least five in three of those four.

The Penguins, 0 for 5 on the power play, lost in regulation at home for the first time since Nov. 21, when they fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers.

Parayko gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal with 5:44 left in the first period. David Perron slipped a pass to Parayko, who slid into the slot and fired a slap shot past Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta and through Murray’s five-hole.

The Blues controlled much of the first period and led 12-5 in shots before the Penguins surged late to end the period with the shots tied at 13.

St. Louis almost took the lead a bit earlier when Patrik Berglund fluttered a shot on net before Parayko grabbed the rebound. Parayko took a point-blank shot, but was denied by Murray’s left pad with 7:33 remaining in the first.

Reaves pushed the lead to 2-0 with 4:17 left in the second. Kevin Shattenkirk passed up the far wall, allowing Reaves to charge past Justin Schultz and toward Murray, who failed to stop his wrist shot. The goal was Reaves’ third of the season and first since Dec. 13.

Upshall scored with 5:27 remaining in the third.

Penguins forwards Patric Hornqvist and Scott Wilson each left with apparent injuries during the first period, but returned before intermission.

NOTES: Penguins D Brian Dumoulin returned from a broken jaw sustained Dec. 27 against New Jersey. … Pittsburgh D Kris Letang missed a fifth consecutive game with a lower-body injury, despite participating in the Penguins’ Tuesday morning skate. … Penguins F Evgeni Malkin needs three assists for 500 in his NHL career. … Blues F Paul Stastny is two goals shy of 200. … D Jay Bouwmeester returned Tuesday after missing the Blues’ previous game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Penguins: At Boston on Thursday night.

