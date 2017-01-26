Blue Jackets-Predators Sums

|Columbus
First Period_1, Columbus, Saad 16 (Jones, Foligno), 9:25. Penalties_Hartnell, CBJ, (high sticking), 6:03.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 7 (Wilson, Fisher), 5:41 (pp). 3, Nashville, Zolnierczyk 1 (Sissons, Mcleod), 9:01. Penalties_Calvert, CBJ, (tripping), 3:49; Bitetto, NSH, (holding), 11:38; Murray, CBJ, (interference), 16:55.
Third Period_4, Nashville, Smith 8 (Ekholm, Subban), 6:03. 5, Columbus, Werenski 8 (Dubinsky, Jones), 9:12. 6, Nashville, Smith 9 (Ekholm, Fisher), 11:18. 7, Columbus, Murray 1 (Werenski, Karlsson), 17:09. Penalties_Hartnell, CBJ, (roughing), 8:08; Irwin, NSH, (roughing), 8:08; Irwin, NSH, (holding), 14:48.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-8-11_33. Nashville 9-15-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 28-9-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 19-12-6 (33-30).
A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:43.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_John Grandt, Brad Kovachik.
