Blackhawks-Bruins Sums

|Chicago
|0
|0
|1—1
|Boston
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Keith, CHI, (slashing), 4:45; Moore, BOS, (slashing), 15:09; Krejci, BOS, (hooking), 19:36; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 20:00.
Third Period_1, Chicago, Hossa 17 (Hinostroza, Kero), 18:34. Penalties_Spooner, BOS, (tripping), 7:14.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 6-8-8_22. Boston 17-8-5_30.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies_Chicago, Darling 12-4-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 22-11-4 (22-21).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:21.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments