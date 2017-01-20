9:49 pm, January 20, 2017
Blackhawks-Bruins Sum

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:39 pm 01/20/2017 09:39pm
Chicago 0 0 1—1
Boston 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Chicago, Hossa 17 (Hinostroza, Kero), 18:34.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 6-8-8_22. Boston 17-8-5_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Darling 12-4-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 22-11-4 (22-21).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:21.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.

NHL News