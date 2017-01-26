11:55 am, January 26, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov…

Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov to undergo season-ending surgery

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:47 am 01/26/2017 11:47am
Share

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an effort to fix a lingering groin issue.

He will have the procedure Thursday in Vail, Colorado.

The 28-year-old Varlamov has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since December. He has a 6-17 record with a 3.38 goals-against average over 24 games this season for the last-place Avalanche.

In January 2014, the Russian goaltender signed a five-year extension with Colorado that runs through the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche acquired Varlamov from Washington in the summer of 2011.

Calvin Pickard and Spencer Martin will take over in goal with Varlamov sidelined.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News