2:22 am, January 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Avalanche-Sharks Sums

Avalanche-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 1:19 am 01/22/2017 01:19am
Share
Colorado 0 1 1 0—2
San Jose 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Ward 5 (Thornton, Vlasic), 5:36 (pp). Penalties_Beauchemin, COL, (high sticking), 4:16; Braun, SJ, (holding), 15:52; Duchene, COL, (delay of game), 15:52.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Grigorenko 5 (Goloubef, Mackinnon), 10:30. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 5 (Carpenter), 15:01. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (boarding), 6:24; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 18:52.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Beauchemin 2, 10:24. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Schlemko 2 (Labanc, Couture), 1:18. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-10-10_33. San Jose 9-11-7-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Martin 0-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Jones 24-14-2 (33-31).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Wheler.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NHL News
Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Avalanche-Sharks Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News