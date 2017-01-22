8:21 pm, January 22, 2017
Atkinson’s 2nd goal lifts Blue Jackets past Senators in OT

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 8:14 pm 01/22/2017 08:14pm
Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his overtime goal with teammates Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Zach Werenski (8) during NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at center-ice.

The Blue Jackets trailed 5-3 after two periods before Lukas Sedlak and Matt Calvert scored 31 seconds apart to tie it less than 2 1/2 minutes into the third. Atklnson then gave Columbus a 6-5 lead with 9:10 remaining, before Kyle Turries tied it for Ottawa on the power play less than 2 minutes later.

Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

Zach Smith and Mike Hoffman each had two goals and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators. Mike Condon had 22 saves.

