7:54 pm, January 8, 2017
21° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Arvidsson, Wilson inactive for Predators

Arvidsson, Wilson inactive for Predators

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:17 pm 01/08/2017 07:17pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Nashville forwards Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson have been scratched for the Predators’ game against Chicago due to injuries.

Arvidsson missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, and Wilson was inactive after he left Friday’s 2-1 loss at Florida with a lower-body injury.

The Predators have been hampered by injuries for much of the season. Defenseman P.K. Subban has been out since Dec. 15 with an upper-body injury, and forward James Neal was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Nashville had dropped two of three heading into Sunday night’s game against the Blackhawks.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Arvidsson, Wilson inactive for Predators
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News