Wild-Predators Sums

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 6 (Coyle, Dumba), 5:53 (pp). Penalties_Niederreiter, MIN, (high sticking), 0:16; Wilson, NSH, (interference), 4:03; Fiala, NSH, (hooking), 6:18; Fisher, NSH, (tripping), 12:14.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Forsberg 6 (Johansen, Ekholm), 4:39. 3, Minnesota, Stewart 6 (Staal, Schroeder), 6:01. 4, Nashville, Boucher 1 (Jarnkrok, Watson), 8:55. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Ekholm, NSH, (high sticking), 16:19.
Overtime_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 3 (Schroeder, Coyle), 2:46. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-11-13-3_39. Nashville 5-13-10-2_30.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 1.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 18-6-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 13-9-5 (39-36).
A_17,141 (17,113). T_2:35.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.
