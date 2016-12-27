11:40 pm, December 27, 2016
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wild-Predators Sums

Wild-Predators Sums

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 11:04 pm 12/27/2016 11:04pm
Share
Minnesota 1 1 0 1—3
Nashville 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 6 (Coyle, Dumba), 5:53 (pp). Penalties_Niederreiter, MIN, (high sticking), 0:16; Wilson, NSH, (interference), 4:03; Fiala, NSH, (hooking), 6:18; Fisher, NSH, (tripping), 12:14.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Forsberg 6 (Johansen, Ekholm), 4:39. 3, Minnesota, Stewart 6 (Staal, Schroeder), 6:01. 4, Nashville, Boucher 1 (Jarnkrok, Watson), 8:55. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ekholm, NSH, (high sticking), 16:19.

Overtime_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 3 (Schroeder, Coyle), 2:46. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-11-13-3_39. Nashville 5-13-10-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 18-6-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 13-9-5 (39-36).

A_17,141 (17,113). T_2:35.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wild-Predators Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News