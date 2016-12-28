Sharks-Ducks Sums

|San Jose
First Period_1, San Jose, Martin 3 (Boedker, Couture), 6:30. Penalties_Boll, ANA, Major (fighting), 8:49; Haley, SJ, Major (fighting), 8:49; Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 19:54.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Kase 2 (Vermette, Ritchie), 8:22. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 4 (Burns, Ward), 14:18. Penalties_Theodore, ANA, (cross checking), 3:52; Labanc, SJ, (slashing), 5:55; Lindholm, ANA, (hooking), 17:02.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Silfverberg 10 (Cogliano, Kesler), 13:35. Penalties_Cogliano, ANA, (high sticking), 10:24.
Overtime_5, San Jose, Burns 14 (Thornton, Pavelski), 2:46. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-9-9-1_25. Anaheim 14-12-10_36.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 19-11-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 11-9-6 (25-22).
A_17,403 (17,174). T_2:32.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Wheler.
