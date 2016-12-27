Rangers rally to down Senators 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than 7 minutes into the third period, lifting the New York Rangers to a comeback 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Holden’s second goal of the game and sixth of the season came at 6:31 as he wedged the puck past Senators goaltender Mike Condon just 4 seconds after a Rangers’ power play had expired.

Derek Stepan had two goals and defenseman Ryan McDonagh had three assists as the Rangers (24-12-1) overcame a 3-1 deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Antti Raanta, who allowed goals on the first two shots he faced from the Senators, recovered to make 33 saves for the win, improving to 9-4-0 this season.

Raanta started in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who didn’t dress because of the flu.

Raanta made several strong saves with the Senators on the power play late in the third to seal the victory, his best a denial of Mike Hoffman from point blank range. He also stopped former Ranger Derick Brassard in the waning seconds.

The Senators (20-12-3) saw their four-game winning streak end even though they had a 2-0 lead just over 3 minutes into the game.

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki scored his first goal of the season at 2:02 on a shot from the left point that eluded Raanta, who allowed seven goals in his last start at Pittsburgh.

Ottawa forward Zack Smith followed with his eighth of the season at 3:08 with assists to Erik Karlsson and Mark Stone. Karlsson leads the Senators with 32 points, including 25 assists. Smith has four goals in his last five games.

Holden, a key addition on defense for the Rangers this season, scored at 11:37 to narrow the deficit to 2-1 when he beat Condon from the right circle with a high snap shot. McDonagh and Kevin Hayes assisted.

Defenseman Cody Ceci made it 3-1 for the visitors at 16:56 with his first goal of the season on a shot from the right point that found its way through traffic into the net.

The Senators, who beat the Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 27, outshot the Rangers 12-7 in the first and had a 14-10 advantage in the second.

But it was the Rangers who scored twice in the middle period while the Senators were held scoreless.

Just 2 seconds after a penalty to Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel expired, Stepan again made it a one-goal game at 2:45 with assists to McDonagh and Chris Kreider.

Stepan then tied the game with a power-play goal at 14:55 of the second, tipping a shot by Mats Zuccarello past Condon for his ninth goal of the season. McDonagh added his third assist of the game. He leads the Rangers with 21 assists.

The Rangers were particularly shaky in their last two games between the three-day Christmas break, losing 7-4 at home last Friday to Minnesota and 7-2 at Pittsburgh on Dec. 20. Raanta also allowed two goals on seven shots in relief of Lundqvist in the loss to Minnesota.

Condon, who fell to 8-4-2 this season, has started eight of the last nine games for the Senators in place of the injured Andrew Hammond and starter Craig Anderson, who has been away from the team to be with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment.

NOTES: The Rangers recalled rookie G Brandon Halverson, a second-round draft pick in 2014, from AHL Hartford to back up Raanta. . Rangers D Kevin Klein played his 600th game. . The Rangers continued to be without Fs Pavel Buchnevich (back), Mika Zibanejad (broken fibula) and Rick Nash, who missed a third straight game with groin injury. . The Rangers make their lone visit to Ottawa on April 8.

UP NEXT:

Senators host Detroit on Thursday.

Rangers visit Arizona on Thursday.

