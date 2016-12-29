Miller has 36 saves to lift Canucks over Kings 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Miller was nearly unbeatable even as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20, including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Returning from the NHL’s Christmas break, the Canucks earned only their second win in the past five games. The Kings got their fourth loss in five games.

Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.

Tanner Pearson scored late in the third period for Los Angeles, and Peter Budaj stopped 18 shots.

