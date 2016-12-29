12:07 am, December 30, 2016
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Kings-Oilers Sums

Kings-Oilers Sums

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:55 pm 12/29/2016 11:55pm
Share
Los Angeles 0 0 1—1
Edmonton 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (delay of game), 13:16; Muzzin, LA, (tripping), 14:32; Davidson, EDM, (interference), 19:02.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Maroon 11 (Eberle, Benning), 2:32 (pp). Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (hooking), 2:13.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Shore 3, 3:05. 3, Edmonton, Gryba 1 (Eberle, Lucic), 6:58. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 7 (Draisaitl), 19:46. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-10-11_29. Edmonton 9-13-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 15-10-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 18-10-5 (29-28).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Kings-Oilers Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News