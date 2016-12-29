Kings-Oilers Sums

|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|1—1
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_None. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (delay of game), 13:16; Muzzin, LA, (tripping), 14:32; Davidson, EDM, (interference), 19:02.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Maroon 11 (Eberle, Benning), 2:32 (pp). Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (hooking), 2:13.
Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Shore 3, 3:05. 3, Edmonton, Gryba 1 (Eberle, Lucic), 6:58. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 7 (Draisaitl), 19:46. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-10-11_29. Edmonton 9-13-13_35.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 15-10-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 18-10-5 (29-28).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:30.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments