Kadri scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 3-2

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:28 pm 12/29/2016 10:28pm
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Antoine Bibeau makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored on a power play 3:37 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

With Valtteri Filppula serving a penalty for goalie interferencey, Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from in-close.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak also scored, and Antoine Bibeau stopped 25 shots in his second career NHL game and first victory.

Brian Boyle and Ondrej Palat scored, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning. They rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.

