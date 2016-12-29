Kadri scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored on a power play 3:37 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

With Valtteri Filppula serving a penalty for goalie interferencey, Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from in-close.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak also scored, and Antoine Bibeau stopped 25 shots in his second career NHL game and first victory.

Brian Boyle and Ondrej Palat scored, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning. They rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.

