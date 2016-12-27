11:39 pm, December 27, 2016
Jets-Blackhawks Sums

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 11:25 pm 12/27/2016 11:25pm
Winnipeg 2 0 1—3
Chicago 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Trouba, Little), 8:27. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 15 (Trouba, Ehlers), 14:48. Penalties_Hinostroza, CHI, (high sticking), 1:08; Enstrom, WPG, (holding), 12:14.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Anisimov 15 (Kane, Panarin), 7:37. Penalties_Enstrom, WPG, (holding), 3:09.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Stafford 2 (Dano, Petan), 2:27. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (delay of game), 7:29.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 13-13-8_34. Chicago 13-12-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 13-11-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-7-3 (34-31).

A_22,117 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Shane Heyer.

