BREAKING NEWS At least 35 are dead in a nightclub attack in Istanbul. The assailant dressed as Santa Claus and opened fire during New Year’s celebrations.

Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 8:51 pm 12/31/2016 08:51pm
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his goal with teammate Boone Jenner (38) against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota’s 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.

Never in NHL history had two teams taken winning streaks that long into a game, and Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets made sure their party would stretch into the new year. Bobrovsky made 29 saves, yielding two or fewer goals for the 10th time during the run, and defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones each had goals assisted by Brandon Saad in a frenetic second period sparked by consecutive fights.

Jason Zucker reignited the arena with his breakaway flip past Bobrovsky just 24 seconds into the third period for the Wild after he raced past Jones, but that was as close as they came. Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 shots, surrendering four goals for the second straight game after allowing three or fewer in his first 27 turns.

