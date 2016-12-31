10:41 pm, December 31, 2016
NHL News

Canadiens-Penguins Sum

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 10:09 pm 12/31/2016 10:09pm
Montreal 1 1 1 0—3
Pittsburgh 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Radulov 8 (Weber, Byron), 4:07.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 9 (Hagelin, Malkin), 1:07. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 12 (Hagelin, Maatta), 4:28. 4, Montreal, Byron 12 (Petry), 19:21.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Flynn 4 (Carr), 2:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Sheary 9 (Letang, Schultz), 19:05.

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Malkin 16 (Kessel, Letang), 1:54 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-18-11_40. Pittsburgh 10-14-13-4_41.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 18-5-4 (41 shots-37 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 12-5-4 (40-37).

A_18,633 (18,387). T_2:40.

Referees_Dave Lewis, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tim Nowak.

