Bruins-Blue Jackets Sums

First Period_1, Columbus, Hartnell 9 (Gagner, Sedlak), 3:02. 2, Columbus, Jones 6 (Hartnell, Saad), 8:47. 3, Columbus, Calvert 5 (Anderson), 9:39. 4, Boston, Backes 9 (Krejci), 11:05. 5, Boston, Czarnik 5 (Nash, Krug), 12:00. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (holding), 6:37; Savard, CBJ, (hooking), 14:28; Anderson, CBJ, (roughing), 17:22; Mcquaid, BOS, (roughing), 17:22.
Second Period_6, Boston, Krejci 7 (Spooner, Backes), 18:26. Penalties_Krug, BOS, (interference), 15:35.
Third Period_7, Columbus, Foligno 11 (Wennberg, Werenski), 10:46 (pp). Penalties_Atkinson, CBJ, (tripping), 6:25; Miller, BOS, (cross checking), 10:20; Jones, CBJ, (cross checking), 15:59.
Shots on Goal_Boston 13-18-9_40. Columbus 8-8-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 17-7-3 (22 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 22-5-2 (40-37).
A_19,005 (18,144). T_2:32.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.
