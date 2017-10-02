NFL Field Goals Game, List

8 — x-Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston, Oct. 21, 2007.

7 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh, Sept. 24, 1967.

7 — x-Rich Karlis, Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Nov. 5, 1989 (OT).

7 — x-Chris Boniol, Dallas vs. Green Bay, Nov. 18, 1996.

7 — Billy Cundiff, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants, Sept. 15, 2003 (OT).

7 — x-Shayne Graham, Cincinnati at Baltimore, Nov. 11, 2007.

7 — x-Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Dallas, Oct. 2017.

x-without a miss

