National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54 New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72 Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51 Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54 Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67 Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57 Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64 Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63 L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68 Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62 Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41 North W L T Pct PF PA Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70 Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76 San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7

Houston 57, Tennessee 14

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17

Carolina 33, New England 30

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

