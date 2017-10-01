National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7

Houston 57, Tennessee 14

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17

Carolina 33, New England 30

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

