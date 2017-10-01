National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|73
|54
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|129
|128
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|72
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|25
|57
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|51
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|88
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|100
|126
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|53
|90
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|50
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|54
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|64
|67
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|63
|107
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|57
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|64
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Oakland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|81
|63
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|48
|67
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|68
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|62
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|70
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|78
|70
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|41
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Detroit
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|99
|70
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|102
|81
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|76
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|61
|104
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|107
|75
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|59
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|56
|76
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|76
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
___
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14
New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7
Houston 57, Tennessee 14
Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17
Carolina 33, New England 30
Detroit 14, Minnesota 7
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
