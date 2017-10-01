National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37 New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95 Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90 Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54 Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60 Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57 Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64 Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63 L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68 Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62 Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81 Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62 Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76 San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Miami, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.