201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 10:00 am 10/01/2017 10:00am
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Miami, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest