|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|1322
|302
|1020
|Kansas City
|1192
|486
|706
|Tennessee
|1160
|469
|691
|Denver
|1067
|429
|638
|Jacksonville
|1000
|420
|580
|Cleveland
|969
|261
|708
|Los Angeles
|946
|212
|734
|Pittsburgh
|907
|207
|700
|Oakland
|897
|321
|576
|Houston
|886
|386
|500
|Buffalo
|856
|334
|522
|Indianapolis
|826
|243
|583
|N.Y. Jets
|821
|267
|554
|Cincinnati
|817
|269
|548
|Baltimore
|791
|427
|364
|Miami
|561
|141
|420
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Miami
|703
|147
|556
|Pittsburgh
|778
|368
|410
|Jacksonville
|779
|406
|373
|Denver
|789
|179
|610
|Buffalo
|835
|226
|609
|Cincinnati
|878
|389
|489
|Cleveland
|962
|263
|699
|Los Angeles
|968
|440
|528
|Houston
|971
|296
|675
|Baltimore
|1017
|336
|681
|N.Y. Jets
|1043
|400
|643
|Oakland
|1093
|337
|756
|Tennessee
|1102
|277
|825
|Kansas City
|1107
|335
|772
|Indianapolis
|1108
|257
|851
|New England
|1383
|391
|992
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|1201
|345
|856
|Atlanta
|1164
|356
|808
|New Orleans
|1135
|290
|845
|Los Angeles
|1123
|286
|837
|Washington
|1121
|409
|712
|Philadelphia
|1116
|358
|758
|Green Bay
|1081
|207
|874
|Seattle
|970
|290
|680
|Detroit
|948
|291
|657
|N.Y. Giants
|918
|146
|772
|Chicago
|915
|365
|550
|San Francisco
|886
|323
|563
|Carolina
|830
|325
|505
|Arizona
|697
|128
|569
|Dallas
|660
|169
|491
|Tampa Bay
|653
|143
|510
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|613
|213
|400
|Arizona
|633
|158
|475
|Carolina
|755
|269
|486
|Tampa Bay
|804
|145
|659
|Washington
|816
|187
|629
|Green Bay
|890
|341
|549
|Chicago
|965
|251
|714
|Atlanta
|992
|255
|737
|N.Y. Giants
|1003
|460
|543
|Detroit
|1006
|258
|748
|San Francisco
|1017
|373
|644
|Minnesota
|1021
|188
|833
|Philadelphia
|1023
|225
|798
|Los Angeles
|1031
|417
|614
|Seattle
|1038
|438
|600
|New Orleans
|1313
|380
|933
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|440.7
|100.7
|340.0
|Kansas City
|397.3
|162.0
|235.3
|Tennessee
|386.7
|156.3
|230.3
|Denver
|355.7
|143.0
|212.7
|Jacksonville
|333.3
|140.0
|193.3
|Cleveland
|323.0
|87.0
|236.0
|Los Angeles
|315.3
|70.7
|244.7
|Pittsburgh
|302.3
|69.0
|233.3
|Oakland
|299.0
|107.0
|192.0
|Houston
|295.3
|128.7
|166.7
|Buffalo
|285.3
|111.3
|174.0
|Miami
|280.5
|70.5
|210.0
|Indianapolis
|275.3
|81.0
|194.3
|N.Y. Jets
|273.7
|89.0
|184.7
|Cincinnati
|272.3
|89.7
|182.7
|Baltimore
|263.7
|142.3
|121.3
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Pittsburgh
|259.3
|122.7
|136.7
|Jacksonville
|259.7
|135.3
|124.3
|Denver
|263.0
|59.7
|203.3
|Buffalo
|278.3
|75.3
|203.0
|Cincinnati
|292.7
|129.7
|163.0
|Cleveland
|320.7
|87.7
|233.0
|Los Angeles
|322.7
|146.7
|176.0
|Houston
|323.7
|98.7
|225.0
|Baltimore
|339.0
|112.0
|227.0
|N.Y. Jets
|347.7
|133.3
|214.3
|Miami
|351.5
|73.5
|278.0
|Oakland
|364.3
|112.3
|252.0
|Tennessee
|367.3
|92.3
|275.0
|Kansas City
|369.0
|111.7
|257.3
|Indianapolis
|369.3
|85.7
|283.7
|New England
|461.0
|130.3
|330.7
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|400.3
|115.0
|285.3
|Atlanta
|388.0
|118.7
|269.3
|New Orleans
|378.3
|96.7
|281.7
|Los Angeles
|374.3
|95.3
|279.0
|Washington
|373.7
|136.3
|237.3
|Philadelphia
|372.0
|119.3
|252.7
|Green Bay
|360.3
|69.0
|291.3
|Arizona
|348.5
|64.0
|284.5
|Dallas
|330.0
|84.5
|245.5
|Tampa Bay
|326.5
|71.5
|255.0
|Seattle
|323.3
|96.7
|226.7
|Detroit
|316.0
|97.0
|219.0
|N.Y. Giants
|306.0
|48.7
|257.3
|Chicago
|305.0
|121.7
|183.3
|San Francisco
|295.3
|107.7
|187.7
|Carolina
|276.7
|108.3
|168.3
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|251.7
|89.7
|162.0
|Washington
|272.0
|62.3
|209.7
|Green Bay
|296.7
|113.7
|183.0
|Dallas
|306.5
|106.5
|200.0
|Arizona
|316.5
|79.0
|237.5
|Chicago
|321.7
|83.7
|238.0
|Atlanta
|330.7
|85.0
|245.7
|N.Y. Giants
|334.3
|153.3
|181.0
|Detroit
|335.3
|86.0
|249.3
|San Francisco
|339.0
|124.3
|214.7
|Minnesota
|340.3
|62.7
|277.7
|Philadelphia
|341.0
|75.0
|266.0
|Los Angeles
|343.7
|139.0
|204.7
|Seattle
|346.0
|146.0
|200.0
|Tampa Bay
|402.0
|72.5
|329.5
|New Orleans
|437.7
|126.7
|311.0
