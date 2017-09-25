201.5
Week 3

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017
Yard Rush Pass
New England 1322 302 1020
Kansas City 1192 486 706
Tennessee 1160 469 691
Denver 1067 429 638
Jacksonville 1000 420 580
Cleveland 969 261 708
Los Angeles 946 212 734
Pittsburgh 907 207 700
Oakland 897 321 576
Houston 886 386 500
Buffalo 856 334 522
Indianapolis 826 243 583
N.Y. Jets 821 267 554
Cincinnati 817 269 548
Baltimore 791 427 364
Miami 561 141 420
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Miami 703 147 556
Pittsburgh 778 368 410
Jacksonville 779 406 373
Denver 789 179 610
Buffalo 835 226 609
Cincinnati 878 389 489
Cleveland 962 263 699
Los Angeles 968 440 528
Houston 971 296 675
Baltimore 1017 336 681
N.Y. Jets 1043 400 643
Oakland 1093 337 756
Tennessee 1102 277 825
Kansas City 1107 335 772
Indianapolis 1108 257 851
New England 1383 391 992
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 1201 345 856
Atlanta 1164 356 808
New Orleans 1135 290 845
Los Angeles 1123 286 837
Washington 1121 409 712
Philadelphia 1116 358 758
Green Bay 1081 207 874
Seattle 970 290 680
Detroit 948 291 657
N.Y. Giants 918 146 772
Chicago 915 365 550
San Francisco 886 323 563
Carolina 830 325 505
Arizona 697 128 569
Dallas 660 169 491
Tampa Bay 653 143 510
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 613 213 400
Arizona 633 158 475
Carolina 755 269 486
Tampa Bay 804 145 659
Washington 816 187 629
Green Bay 890 341 549
Chicago 965 251 714
Atlanta 992 255 737
N.Y. Giants 1003 460 543
Detroit 1006 258 748
San Francisco 1017 373 644
Minnesota 1021 188 833
Philadelphia 1023 225 798
Los Angeles 1031 417 614
Seattle 1038 438 600
New Orleans 1313 380 933
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 440.7 100.7 340.0
Kansas City 397.3 162.0 235.3
Tennessee 386.7 156.3 230.3
Denver 355.7 143.0 212.7
Jacksonville 333.3 140.0 193.3
Cleveland 323.0 87.0 236.0
Los Angeles 315.3 70.7 244.7
Pittsburgh 302.3 69.0 233.3
Oakland 299.0 107.0 192.0
Houston 295.3 128.7 166.7
Buffalo 285.3 111.3 174.0
Miami 280.5 70.5 210.0
Indianapolis 275.3 81.0 194.3
N.Y. Jets 273.7 89.0 184.7
Cincinnati 272.3 89.7 182.7
Baltimore 263.7 142.3 121.3
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 259.3 122.7 136.7
Jacksonville 259.7 135.3 124.3
Denver 263.0 59.7 203.3
Buffalo 278.3 75.3 203.0
Cincinnati 292.7 129.7 163.0
Cleveland 320.7 87.7 233.0
Los Angeles 322.7 146.7 176.0
Houston 323.7 98.7 225.0
Baltimore 339.0 112.0 227.0
N.Y. Jets 347.7 133.3 214.3
Miami 351.5 73.5 278.0
Oakland 364.3 112.3 252.0
Tennessee 367.3 92.3 275.0
Kansas City 369.0 111.7 257.3
Indianapolis 369.3 85.7 283.7
New England 461.0 130.3 330.7
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 400.3 115.0 285.3
Atlanta 388.0 118.7 269.3
New Orleans 378.3 96.7 281.7
Los Angeles 374.3 95.3 279.0
Washington 373.7 136.3 237.3
Philadelphia 372.0 119.3 252.7
Green Bay 360.3 69.0 291.3
Arizona 348.5 64.0 284.5
Dallas 330.0 84.5 245.5
Tampa Bay 326.5 71.5 255.0
Seattle 323.3 96.7 226.7
Detroit 316.0 97.0 219.0
N.Y. Giants 306.0 48.7 257.3
Chicago 305.0 121.7 183.3
San Francisco 295.3 107.7 187.7
Carolina 276.7 108.3 168.3
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Carolina 251.7 89.7 162.0
Washington 272.0 62.3 209.7
Green Bay 296.7 113.7 183.0
Dallas 306.5 106.5 200.0
Arizona 316.5 79.0 237.5
Chicago 321.7 83.7 238.0
Atlanta 330.7 85.0 245.7
N.Y. Giants 334.3 153.3 181.0
Detroit 335.3 86.0 249.3
San Francisco 339.0 124.3 214.7
Minnesota 340.3 62.7 277.7
Philadelphia 341.0 75.0 266.0
Los Angeles 343.7 139.0 204.7
Seattle 346.0 146.0 200.0
Tampa Bay 402.0 72.5 329.5
New Orleans 437.7 126.7 311.0

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

