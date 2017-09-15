501.5
Week 2

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 10:00 am 09/15/2017 10:00am
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 537 185 352
Cincinnati 516 159 357
Houston 469 261 208
Buffalo 408 190 218
New England 371 124 247
Oakland 359 109 250
Tennessee 350 95 255
Denver 321 140 181
Pittsburgh 290 35 255
Jacksonville 280 155 125
Baltimore 268 157 111
Los Angeles 249 64 185
Cleveland 237 57 180
Indianapolis 225 75 150
N.Y. Jets 214 38 176
Miami 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Miami 0 0 0
Jacksonville 203 93 110
Buffalo 214 38 176
Baltimore 221 77 144
Pittsburgh 237 57 180
Denver 249 64 185
Cleveland 290 35 255
Los Angeles 321 140 181
Oakland 350 95 255
Tennessee 359 109 250
Kansas City 371 124 247
Indianapolis 373 63 310
N.Y. Jets 408 190 218
Cincinnati 534 325 209
New England 537 185 352
Houston 575 237 338
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 470 129 341
Dallas 392 129 263
Los Angeles 373 63 310
Atlanta 372 64 308
Green Bay 370 84 286
Detroit 367 82 285
Philadelphia 356 58 298
New Orleans 344 60 284
Arizona 308 45 263
Chicago 301 125 176
Carolina 287 116 171
Washington 264 64 200
N.Y. Giants 233 35 198
Seattle 225 90 135
San Francisco 217 51 166
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
Carolina 217 51 166
Green Bay 225 90 135
Los Angeles 225 75 150
Dallas 233 35 198
Philadelphia 264 64 200
San Francisco 287 116 171
Atlanta 301 125 176
Detroit 308 45 263
Minnesota 344 60 284
Washington 356 58 298
Arizona 367 82 285
Seattle 370 84 286
Chicago 372 64 308
N.Y. Giants 392 129 263
New Orleans 470 129 341
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 537.0 185.0 352.0
Buffalo 408.0 190.0 218.0
New England 371.0 124.0 247.0
Oakland 359.0 109.0 250.0
Tennessee 350.0 95.0 255.0
Denver 321.0 140.0 181.0
Pittsburgh 290.0 35.0 255.0
Jacksonville 280.0 155.0 125.0
Baltimore 268.0 157.0 111.0
Cincinnati 258.0 79.5 178.5
Los Angeles 249.0 64.0 185.0
Cleveland 237.0 57.0 180.0
Houston 234.5 130.5 104.0
Indianapolis 225.0 75.0 150.0
N.Y. Jets 214.0 38.0 176.0
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jacksonville 203.0 93.0 110.0
Buffalo 214.0 38.0 176.0
Baltimore 221.0 77.0 144.0
Pittsburgh 237.0 57.0 180.0
Denver 249.0 64.0 185.0
Cincinnati 267.0 162.5 104.5
Houston 287.5 118.5 169.0
Cleveland 290.0 35.0 255.0
Los Angeles 321.0 140.0 181.0
Oakland 350.0 95.0 255.0
Tennessee 359.0 109.0 250.0
Kansas City 371.0 124.0 247.0
Indianapolis 373.0 63.0 310.0
N.Y. Jets 408.0 190.0 218.0
New England 537.0 185.0 352.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 470.0 129.0 341.0
Dallas 392.0 129.0 263.0
Los Angeles 373.0 63.0 310.0
Atlanta 372.0 64.0 308.0
Green Bay 370.0 84.0 286.0
Detroit 367.0 82.0 285.0
Philadelphia 356.0 58.0 298.0
New Orleans 344.0 60.0 284.0
Arizona 308.0 45.0 263.0
Chicago 301.0 125.0 176.0
Carolina 287.0 116.0 171.0
Washington 264.0 64.0 200.0
N.Y. Giants 233.0 35.0 198.0
Seattle 225.0 90.0 135.0
San Francisco 217.0 51.0 166.0
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
Carolina 217.0 51.0 166.0
Green Bay 225.0 90.0 135.0
Los Angeles 225.0 75.0 150.0
Dallas 233.0 35.0 198.0
Philadelphia 264.0 64.0 200.0
San Francisco 287.0 116.0 171.0
Atlanta 301.0 125.0 176.0
Detroit 308.0 45.0 263.0
Minnesota 344.0 60.0 284.0
Washington 356.0 58.0 298.0
Arizona 367.0 82.0 285.0
Seattle 370.0 84.0 286.0
Chicago 372.0 64.0 308.0
N.Y. Giants 392.0 129.0 263.0
New Orleans 470.0 129.0 341.0

